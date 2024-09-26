Bono celebrated Michael Douglas' 80th birthday by singing for the Hollywood icon.

Bono and Catherine Zeta-Jones sang to Michael Douglas

The Oscar-winning star turned 80 on Wednesday (25.09.24), and Bono marked the occasion by singing 'Happy Birthday' with the help of the actor's wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

In a video posted on Instagram, the U2 star is seen holding a birthday cake while he and Catherine - who has been married to the actor since 2000 - both sing 'Happy Birthday'.

Alongside the video, Michael wrote on Instagram: "What a lovely gift! Thank you all for your kind birthday wishes and messages! We love you all! [heart, cake and party emojis] @catherinezetajones @u2 (sic)"

Catherine, 55, kisses her husband at the end of the song.

The actress - who celebrated her own birthday on Wednesday (25.09.24) - then said: "That's so great, honey. What a treat!"

Catherine also marked their birthdays by posting a naked, black-and-white photograph of herself on social media.

The actress posted a snap on Instagram of herself standing over a sink wearing nothing but high heels.

Catherine captioned the photo: "In my birthday suit! After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas! This is gift option two, golf balls being option one… of course (sic)"

Meanwhile, Michael posted his own birthday tribute to Catherine on the photo-sharing platform.

The award-winning movie star - who began dating the actress back in 1999 - wrote on Instagram: "To my birthday sister, I love you with all my heart! May your new year be the best! @catherinezetajones (sic)"

And in response, Catherine said: "Thank you sweetheart!!! (sic)"