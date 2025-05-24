Dave Franco is a "very boring person these days".

The 39-year-old actor played a drugged-up, wild version of himself in 'The Studio', the Seth Rogen-created comedy show, and Dave relished the experience of playing a character who is a so distinct from his real-life self.

The Hollywood star told People: "I take it to a level where it becomes kind of toxic positivity. But yes, it's very fun to play a part that is very different than who I am.

"I mean, I am a very boring person these days in my personal life. I do not go to Vegas. I barely even drink. I definitely don't do drugs."

Dave and his wife Alison Brie now consider an "exciting night" to involve "staying home and watching a documentary".

The actor - who has been married Alison since 2017 - added: "It's very fun to play something that's very different than my normal life."

'The Studio' was recently renewed for a second season, and Dave is looking forward to reprising his role.

Asked how he might approach the role in season two, Dave said: "I mean, I feel like we can't do the same manic positivity, so maybe I've gone hard the other direction, where I'm now in a deep depression. I don't know.

"Maybe it would be fun to bring my wife in, who, actually, maybe she outshines me, even more manic, and even more positive, and even more crazy."

Earlier this month, Seth revealed that he wrote 'The Studio' with Dave "specifically" in mind for a role.

The comedy star relished working with his long-time friend on the project.

Seth, 43, told People: "Honestly, there were very few people that could have filled the roles that the people had filled because we really specifically were catering the stories to certain traits that celebrities have."

Seth was convinced that Dave was the perfect candidate for the role.

He said: "With Dave, it's like, who do you believe would be in a Ron Howard movie? It's a pretty dramatic movie, who could do that? But also, we knew that he would come back and do this truly ridiculous, stupid thing later in the season."