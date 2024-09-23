Boris Becker was moved to tears at his wedding to Lilian de Carvalho.

Boris Becker has got married for a third time

The former tennis player tied the knot for the third time in a three-day celebration in Portofino earlier this month and he was particularly overwhelmed by the speeches made by his eldest sons Noah, 30, and Elias, 25, in their joint role as Best Man.

He told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "It was authentic, it was real and it was a magical weekend I will never forget. Everybody cried, including me."

Of his sons' speeches, he added: I was very moved by the speeches of various people.

"There are pictures of my two boys speaking about us as a new family and that was very, very moving - everybody cried. "I don't think there was a dry eye in the house throughout the afternoon and evening.

"It was very emotional, very romantic, and very authentic."

Boris and Lilian, 33, have been together since 2019 but the 56-year-old sporting legend explained their love was really cemented when she stayed by his side amid his legal troubles, which saw him spend eight months in prison after he was found guilty in 2022 of hiding assets and loans during bankruptcy proceedings.

He said: "As they say in wedding ceremonies, in good and in bad days, you have to find a way to stick together. We certainly had very difficult days, because my personal situation was very challenging, but that’s really when I got to know my true friends and my partner for life.

"Sometimes you need to be tested to find out who your true friends are, or your partner, and it happened for me. And I realised who was with me and who was not with me. Lilian was number one."

And while married life feels "wonderful" for the couple, Boris insisted little has changed.

He said: We have been living together like a married couple for a number of years, so it doesn't feel any different to last week or last year.

"Certainly, we have a glow and we feel strongly connected and have rings on our fingers now to prove the point."