Don Johnson splashed out on "several different blings" for his wife for their 25th anniversary.

The 'Miami Vice' actor celebrated the marital milestone in April this year and he was happy to spare no expense when it came to treating Kelley Phleger in honour of the occasion.

Asked about his anniversary celebrations, the 74-year-old star told People magazine: "Oh my gosh. We had a big dinner and a big party... and I bought her bling, man. Several different blings."

Don - who has Atherton, 24, Jasper, 22, and Deacon, 18, with Kelley, as well as Dakota, 34, with first wife Melanie Griffith, and Jesse, 41, with former partner Patti D'Arbanville -and his wife are "so in tune" with one another and have built a shared understanding over the years.

Asked the key to their long marriage, he gushed: "Oh, we are just so in tune with each other that there's an unspoken like trust and kindness and respect with us. And those are the keys."

While, Don's daughter Dakota is an actress, he previously admitted the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star never asks him for career advice - and she doesn't need it either.

Speaking on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', he previously said: "She doesn't need any advice from me.

"She doesn't really call me for advice. She calls me to say, 'Gosh, I would see you, but I've got three pictures that I'm shooting at the same time.' "

Dakota was always confident in her own abilities so didn't worry when her dad took her "off the payroll" when she voiced her intention not to go to college.

Don said: "We have a rule in the family that, you know, if you stay in school, you get to stay on the payroll. So, you go to college, you get to stay on the payroll.

"Toward the end of high school, I went to [Dakota] and I said, 'So, do you want to go visit some colleges?' Or something like that. And she was like, 'Oh, no. I'm not going to college.'"

"I went, 'OK, you know what that means? You won't be on the payroll anymore.' "

The 'Knives Out' star asked his daughter how she was "going to manage", and she replied: "Don't you worry about it".

And Don's question was answered less than a month later.

He said: "Three weeks later she had nailed down that part in David Fincher's 'The Social Network'.

"And the rest is, shall we say, cinema history."