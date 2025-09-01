Joe Bugner has died.

The former British, European and Commonwealth heavyweight champion - who famously lost twice to the legendary Muhammad Ali on points - has passed away at the age of 75, it was announced on Monday (01.09.25).

A statement from The British Boxing Board of Control read: "It is with great sadness that the former British, European, Commonwealth heavyweight champion and world championship contender Joe Bugner has passed away at his care home in Brisbane, Australia.

"The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe's family."

Former ring rival Frank Bruno - who defeated Joe in a 1987 fight dubbed the Battle of Britain - has paid tribute to the late sportsman.

He wrote: "RIP Joe Bugner. Just heard sad news of the passing of Joe, we spent quite a bit of time together around the time of my fight with him. He was a character and played Mr bad guy when we did the promotion for the fight. He had a long career and fought many great heavyweights including Muhammad Ali twice, Joe Frazier, Henry Cooper. A sad day for boxing."

Promoter Frank Warren remembered joe as a "great man".

He said: "Sad news to hear of the passing of Joe Bugner, former British, European and Commonwealth Champion, and a man who went the distance with both Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. He also participated in the first fight I did on ITV - a great man who will be missed. I'm sending my regards to his family. May he rest in peace."

Joe was born Jozsef Kreul Bugner in Szoreg, Hungary, in 1950, and fled the country with his family after the 1956 Soviet invasion, eventually settling in the UK.

He began boxing as a teenager and quickly rose through the ranks on the amateur circuit, becoming ABA light heavyweight champion when he was just 17 years old.

His professional success notably saw him defeat Henry Cooper at Wembley in 1971 to become holder of both the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles.

He retired a number of times in his career, first hanging up his gloves in 1976, before making several comebacks and eventually left the ring for good in 1999, having taken the WBF title at the age of 48.

He also served as boxing adviser on Russell Crowe's movie Cinderella Man and appeared in a number of films including 1994 action movie Street Fighter. In 2009, Joe was a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! but left the show on Day 16.