Danielle Fishel has completed her cancer surgery.

Danielle Fishel revealed she had been diagnosed with an early stage of breast cancer in August

The 43-year-old actress recently returned to work after going public with her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year and has now shared a health update after undergoing treatment.

She told E! News: "On August 13, I had my first surgery. They went in, they removed a mass. That pathology came back that they had one margin they weren't thrilled with. The medial margin had cancer a little too close to it.

"That pathology came back with no more evidence of cancer and all clear margins. So surgically, I am now done."

But the former 'Boy Meets World' star is not completely out of the woods yet, as she still needs to go through some form of radiation and is just gearing up to undergo her next appointments.

She said: "The next stage is radiation, and the decision about whether I need to do whole breast radiation, or I need to do targeted radiation, or a combination of the two or if I'm going to do radiation at all. Those are topics that I have yet to decide, and I have to make them with the care of my doctors. I haven't picked a radiation oncologist yet. I'm about ready to start those appointments."

"Additionally. I will most likely be starting a hormone therapy, an estrogen blocker, because my cancer was estrogen-positive, so it was feeding off of estrogen."

The former Disney Channel star may have caught the cancer early, but she is still facing the possibility of lifelong medication.

She said: "Being on hormone therapy, that's a lifelong thing or at least until I'm all the way through menopause. When I first was diagnosed, I had a fellow cancer survivor reach out to me, and I was like, 'Yeah, but thankfully mine is stage zero.’ And she wrote back and she said, 'I just want you to know there is no easy cancer.' And I thought about her saying that to me many times over the course of this treatment that I've been on so far."