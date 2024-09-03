Brad Pitt is said to have been “very affectionate and cheerful” with girlfriend Ines De Ramon as he made their relationship ‘red carpet official’.

The 60-year-old actor is thought to have been dating the jewellery designer, 34, for two years but the pair only made their first public appearance together on Sunday (01.09.24) evening at the premiere of his new film ‘Wolfs’ at the 81st Venice Film Festival.

The pair have also shared date nights with their friends George and Amal Clooney in the city – and a source told Page Six about how Brad and Ines looked when the foursome were hanging out around the pool bar at the Cipriani Hotel: “(Brad) seemed very happy. They were very affectionate and cheerful. It was very sweet.

“All of them were in great spirits, and cheerful. There were lots of laughs.”

Brad is said to have been seen leaving the Cipriani with his “hands around de Ramon’s waist”, before they and the Clooneys jumped in a water taxi to head to dinner at the Ristorante da Ivo.

Brad is in Venice to promote his and 63-year-old George’s new movie ‘Wolfs’, which sees them starring opposite each other as rival fixers forced to work together on the same job.

The trip comes after it was reported Brad and Ines have reportedly been holidaying in the grounds of the French winery that is at the centre of a dispute between him and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 49.

He has been embroiled in a long and bitter legal battle with the ‘Maleficent’ actress over how she sold her share in the Château Miraval vineyard where they got married.

A source recently told Page Six Brad has been “getting in plenty of quality time” with Ines at the French retreat.

The insider added: “He is living his life. Angelina has already done the worst thing she can do, which is separating the kids from their father.”

Brad claims he gave his ex Angelina half the winery as a wedding gift, with the condition that if she ever wanted to sell it she had to offer it to him first.

But the ‘Maleficent’ actress sold her share to a third party and Brad claims it was a breach of the deal.

He and Angelina have also been caught in a custody battle over the six children they have together – Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The former couple’s divorce is still pending, but they are both legally single.

Page Six reported their relationship is “so acrimonious” organisers of the Venice Film Festival, where both had films running, spaced out the premieres so there would be no run-ins between the warring pair.

Ines was previously married to ‘Vampire Diaries’ actor Paul Wesley, 42, for four years from 2019 until 2023.