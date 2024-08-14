Brad Pitt has become “more aware of” his mortality.

The ‘Fight Club’ actor turned 60 in December and admits he is finally starting to understand he won’t live forever.

He told GQ magazine about ageing: “You start to understand this idea of mortality and that it is something we all have to deal with.

“You just become more aware of it.”

Brad added he is “just trying to enjoy the people that I love around me and just living”.

He went on: “I don’t know how to not sound cheesy about it, but just the air is fresh and grass is green and I’ve just kind of become that guy a little bit.”

Brad chatted to GQ alongside his long-time friend George Clooney, who turned 63 in May.

George, who is married to human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, 46, said: “When I turned 60, my wife and I had a nice dinner.

“We were talking and I said, ‘Look, I’m 60’.

“Now I’m 63. And I said, ‘So here’s the thing – I can still play basketball with the boys. I can still hang, do a lot of s***. Physically, I’m in pretty good shape still’.”

But George admitted his body will change over the next two decades in spite of how healthy he tries to be.

He added: “I said, ‘But it doesn’t matter how many granola bars I eat. In 20 years, I’m 80. And that’s a different number.

“That’s a real number where your bones are brittle and your muscle mass is gone. So s*** changes.

“So these next 20 years we have to really focus not just on work, although you’ve got to continue to work. We also have to focus on life.”

Brad chipped in: “Because I see my parents are very… I see just what George was explaining.

“In your 80s, the body becomes more frail. And yet I look at (architect) Frank Gehry. He’s just the loveliest man. And he’s 95 and still making great art and he’s got a beautiful family. And I think that’s kind of the formula to stay creative and keep loving your life.”