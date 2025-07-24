Brad Pitt happy about Jennifer Aniston's new romance

Brad Pitt “couldn't be more pleased” that Jennifer Aniston has found love again.

The 61-year-old actor and the 56-year-old actress divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage and although their relationship ended 20 years ago, Brad still maintains a great deal of affection for Jennifer and is thrilled she seems to be loved up with hypnotist Jim Curtis, 50.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Brad couldn't be more pleased that Jen has found love with this guy who seems so tuned into her.

“His marriage ended – with a bang and a whimper - two decades ago but he never lost his affection for her. When you find the right partner all's right with the world, he hopes the same is true about Jen.”

Brad went on to marry Angelina Jolie in 2014, although they split in 2016 and finally divorced in 2024 following a long legal battle. He is now dating Ines de Ramon.

Jennifer tied the knot with Justin Theroux in 2015 but their marriage ended in 2017.

Jennifer and Jim are believed to have started casually dating a few months ago and friends say she is very happy with him.

A source previously told PEOPLE: "They've been seeing each other for a few months now. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual.

“She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right. Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy.

“He's very different from anyone she's dated before."