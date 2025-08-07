Brad Pitt paid tribute to his mother weeks before her death.

The F1 actor was left devastated by the passing of his retired school counsellor mum Jane Etta Pitt aged 84 on Wednesday (06.08.25).

It’s now emerged her A-lister son Brad, 61, publicly expressed his affection for her during an interview on the Today show in June, while promoting his new film F1.

Speaking to anchor Savannah Guthrie, he beamed as he addressed his mother directly.

“I’ve got to say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning,” Brad said, before waving to the camera with a wide smile.

He then added, “To Jane Pitt. Love you, Mom,” and blew a kiss.

Jane was born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1940, and later became an elementary school teacher.

She met her husband William Alvin Pitt while they were both students at Oklahoma Baptist University. The couple raised three children – Brad, Doug and Julie – in Springfield, Missouri, where Jane worked as a school counsellor.

An obituary obtained by the Springfield News-Leader described Jane’s early life and her dedication to her family.

Along with Brad, she is survived by William, 85, their two other children, and 14 grandchildren.

In the same Today interview, Brad said: “It’s hilarious because she always gets painted in the tabloids as a she-devil, but there’s not an ounce of malice in her.”

He went on to say: “She’s very open, genuine and wants everyone to be happy.”

Sydney Pitt, 24, Jane’s granddaughter and the daughter of Brad’s younger brother Doug Pitt, confirmed her grandmother’s passing in a post shared on social media.

“We were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance and paint again makes it a tad easier,” Sydney wrote.

She added: “If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked.

“She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things.

“She made up the silliest games just to make us laugh, and she believed in fairness, in putting others first, and doing good simply because it was the right thing to do.

“There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it.

“I don’t know how we move forward without her. But I know she’s still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird. She was love in its purest form.”