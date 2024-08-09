Brad Pitt updated on Pax's condition despite estrangement

Brad Pitt has been getting updates on his son Pax's condition, despite their estrangement.

Pax, 20 - who Brad shares with former wife Angelina Jolie - was rushed to hospital after an e-bike accident in Los Angeles last month and although Brad and Pax are no longer in contact, the 60-year-old actor has been kept informed about his son's recovery.

A source told PEOPLE: "He hasn't had any contact with Pax in years, but he still very much cares."

Pax was reported to have been "very lucky", despite sustaining a number of injuries.

A source close to Angelina previously told PEOPLE: "He's uncomfortable and will need further treatments. Still, he was very lucky. It could have been much worse since he didn't wear a helmet. Angie was shocked and worried when she got the call about the accident, but the other kids are supporting Pax as best as they can."

And it has been claimed that he has "a long road of recovery" ahead of him.

The insider said: "Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy."

Angelina and her son "are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Pax smashed his electric bicycle into a stopped vehicle at a congested intersection when a traffic light turned red.

The driver is said to have hopped out of the car to check on Pax before first responders were called.

Pax was reported to have suffered a head injury and was left with hip pain and was then rushed to hospital for treatment.

Brad and Angelina also share five other children Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

While Brad "has visitation with the younger kids" as per his custody agreement with Angelina, he is said to have virtually no contact with his adult children.

Brad initially won a 50-50 custody agreement that was sealed for privacy in 2021 - but overturned later the same year.

The exes were declared legally single in 2019 but their battles over custody, as well as their Chateau Miraval winery fight, are ongoing.