Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon is said to have pushed him to finalise his bitter divorce from Angelina Jolie.

The ‘Fight Club’ actor, 61, has been dating his 32-year-old jewellery executive girlfriend since at least 2022 after he and Angelina were declared legally single as of 2019 – before they finally settled their marathon eight-year battle over the terms of their split at the end of December.

A source has now told Page Six it was Ines who “influenced” Brad to “settle” with Angelina so their lives could make “progress in the right direction”.

The insider added: “He was influenced by Ines to finally settle. Ines wants to have a life together – with possibly children in the future – without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses.'

“(Ines) has made (it known that) her opinion is that life would be much more enjoyable with this settled.”

A separate source told the Mail Ines is a “positive influence” on Brad as she “has a really good perspective on things”.

They added: “It’s sad how this whole thing has played out, but at least this is progress in the right direction.”

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016 after they were married for only two years.

It was days after they took a no infamous trip on a private jet, during which the actress said Brad was abusive to her and their six children – though authorities later did not charge him after investigating.

Angelina and Brad later released a joint statement declaring that they would keep all divorce proceedings private for the sake of their kids – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

They said: “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.

“The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Even though the pair have legally been single in 2019 they have been mired in labyrinthine legal battles over the custody of their children and ownership of their French estate and winery Château Miraval.