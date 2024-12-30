Brandi Glanville has defended spending Christmas with her former husband Eddie Cibrian and his wife LeAnn Rimes.

Brandi Glanville defends Christmas with her ex

The 52-year-old reality TV star was married to Eddie from 2001 to 2009 and they share sons Mason, 21, and Jake, 17 and while their split and divorce were acrimonious, they have put their differences aside to present a united front for their children.

Speaking on her podcast 'Brandi Glanville Unfiltered', she explained: "I went over there to my ex's house [for Christmas] because of my kids. I mean, you guys don't understand the love I have for these children. Like, I would take a bullet for them.

"What was I gonna do? Stay over here in my house, be lonely during Christmas or go be with, like, my beloved children and my in-laws who I'm obsessed with and love?

"I put my kids first. I have the utmost respect for myself. Like, certain times, I actually pat myself on the back and [say], like, 'Oh, my girl. You're doing this for your boys.'

"I can step in there and not give a f*** as long as everyone's happy and everyone's in one place and the kids are happy and we're having a good time and the food is good."

While Eddie and LeAnn's relationship with Brandi is cordial now, Glanville still managed to take a swipe at the pair while referencing reports Eddie had cheated on her during their marriage.

She said: "It sounds ridiculous, and I don't know that it would be done if it were the other way around if I had cheated and married and invited him over."

Eddie, 51, and LeAnn, 42, tied the knot in 2011.

Brandi previously admitted she finds it difficult when she compares her modest home to Eddie and LeAnn's "giant mansion".

She told PEOPLE: "Sometimes I cry when [the kids] go to their dad's.

"They have a staff. They have this giant mansion. They have kind of everything they want. And with me, we have a small house and we move every other year. And it's hard, you know, they see the struggle is real.

"They get that bit of entitlement, which I don't love, but then they come back to me and they're like helping me with the groceries, opening the door for me. They told me they love me a million times a day. It's just really great — they get to see how like, richer people live and how moms struggle sometimes."