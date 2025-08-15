Brandi Glanville has "exhausted [her] savings" amid her health struggles.

Brandi Glanville has been struggling with her health

The 52-year-old TV star admits she hasn’t felt "normal" in two years, and that her kids have helped her through her darkest moments.

Brandi - who has sons Mason and Jake with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian - told Us Weekly: "I’ve never felt suicidal before, [but earlier this summer], I didn’t want to be here. And if it wasn’t for my kids, I don’t know that I would be here."

In 2023, Brandi was accused of sexual misconduct by her former co-star Caroline Manzo. The reality star subsequently fell into depression and then contracted a parasite.

She recalled: "Almost immediately upon landing, my phone started blowing up about these articles that were incorrect and not true about what happened in Morocco with Caroline, and I immediately took on a ton of anxiety. And I was just trying to get my head around what was happening and why it was happening. I was on the couch in a fetal position for four months."

And when Brandi tried to return to socialising, she suffered a health setback revealing that "crazy lumps" started to appear on her face.

She shared: "My face started, like, moving around and doing things. I started to lose my eyesight in my left eye. It’s insane.

"At first, my face was blowing up and getting really swollen. Then it started sinking in, and I felt like something was just eating me from the inside. I’m like, ‘It’s eating my flesh.'"

Brandi has subsequently spent more than $130,000 on medical bills and the reality star is now in a financially perilous situation.

She said: "I’m paying the minimum on my credit cards. I’ve exhausted my savings. At my age, I feel like such a loser in a way, because I was taking care of everything. I was together. I had great credit. Now I’m scared about every little thing."

Brandi now describes herself as a "hopeful wreck".

She explained: "I stay in this house every day. I’m paying crazy amounts of rent. I’m worrying about money all day long. I have brain fog. I get one thing done a day, and I’m just frazzled."