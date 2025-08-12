Brandon Blackstock was reportedly in a relationship with Kelly Clarkson’s former assistant at the time of his death.

The 48-year-old music manager - who was married to Clarkson from 2013 to 2020 - died on August 7 after a private battle with melanoma and a newly released obituary lists Brittney Marie Jones as “his beautiful and loving partner in life and business”.

The obituary, published on buttefuneralhome.com, stated: “After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live. He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Montana.

“Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana.”

The obituary also revealed Brandon died “peacefully” at home, surrounded by his family.

It said: “Narvel Brandon Blackstock peacefully passed to be with the Lord on the morning of August 7th, 2025, after a brave and courageous 3-year battle with cancer. He was surrounded in his home by his family, who comforted him and lovingly handed him off to his grandparents in heaven, who welcomed him home.”

And Brandon – who shared daughter River, 11, and son Remington, nine with Kelly and daughter Savannah, 23 and son Seth, 18, with first wife Melissa Ashworth – was remembered as a loving father and grandfather.

The message stated: “Never did his star shine brighter than in his role as a father. Nothing mattered to Brandon more than his four beautiful children, Savannah, Seth, River, and Remy. To say he was devoted seems cliché. It feels like an overused word, but it is the correct word. He was a devoted father. His four children were and will always be his greatest love and his greatest legacy.

“Then came his grandchildren… Lake, Julie, and LouCasey- who is on the way. They made him a “Pa” … and he was born to be a “Pa.”

“He was the son, brother, father, friend, and love you prayed to have in your life. Above all, he was a dreamer. His passion for his dreams changed lives, whether he was working in Nashville or Montana. He changed lives. He changed communities. He changed us all.”

According to The Sun, Brittney’s LinkedIn profile revealed she was previously an executive assistant to Blackstock as well as an assistant to Clarkson while Blackstock managed the singer.