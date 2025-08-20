Brandon Blackstock "sought the Lord" over the last six months of his life.

Brandon Blackstock grew closer to God before his death

The talent manager died from malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, on August 7 aged 48, and his daughter Savannah Blackstock Lee - who he had with first wife Melissa Ashworth - has opened up about how her father changed before his death.

She wrote on Instagram: "Over the past 6 months my dad gifted me a new avenue of our relationship, and that was a relationship centered in Jesus.

"He always loved the Lord, but 6 months ago he sought the Lord. He was hungry for the word and we did it together."

Savannah noted how her dad - who was married to Kelly Clarkson between 2013 and 2022 - gave her comfort through his own increased faith by helping Savannah believe he's in Heaven.

She continued: "He’s gifted me more than I could’ve asked for and deserved throughout my life, but 12 days ago he blessed me the most valuable gift I could’ve asked for.

"The gift of knowing where he is today, in Heaven with our Savior.

"I lost a piece of my heart and my favorite Cowboy, but Heaven gained an angel. I’m so thankful for the time I did have and I can’t wait for eternity.

"I love you daddy and I will miss you indefinitely. Enjoy your ranch up there, God designed it with your heart’s desires in mind."

Brandon's death was announced by a family representative on the day he died.

The rep told PEOPLE magazine at the time: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away.

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family.

"We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Brandon's passing was announced shortly after Kelly postponed her Las Vegas residency in order to spend more time with their children.

The 43-year-old pop star - who endured an acrimonious split from the talent manager - wrote on X: "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

The singer revealed at the time that Brandon was ill, although she didn't share any other details about his sickness.