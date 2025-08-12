Brandon Blackstock‘s eldest son has paid a touching tribute to his "hero" following the talent manager's death.

Brandon Blackstock's son has paid tribute to him

The 48-year-old executive died from melanoma on 7 August and now 18-year-old Seth Blackstock - who he had with first wife Melissa Ashworth Wells -has taken to Instagram to share his devastation at the passing of his beloved father and "best friend".

Seth wrote on Instagram over the weekend: “I lost my hero yesterday, words can’t describe how proud of you I am on raising me and your 3 other kids.

“You were a father, a son, a brother, and most importantly my best friend.

“You’ll have to watch me grow up from a Birds Eye view now but that’s OK with me. There’s no one else on this earth that I would want to be my dad because no one can be half the man you were to me.

“I’ll see you everyday when the sun rises and falls. I can confidently say all the deer and elk took a sigh of relief when the best hunter I’ve ever known laid his rifle down for the last time.”

“I love you so much and can’t wait to throw a line in the water with you again. Love you dad. Be good or good at it -love your son Seth,” he concluded.

Seth's mom Melissa - who also has 23-year-old Savannah with Brandon - also remembered her former spouse for his "wit and charm" and hailed him as the "best" father to their children and grandfather to their daughter's son Luke.

She wrote on her own Instagram account: “Brandon was full of charm, wit, and just an absolute gentleman who happened to wear cowboy boots, wrangler jeans, and a cowboy hat. He was by far, hands down, the best Daddy and Pa. He loved hard and he fought hard.

“The best thing Brandon has left for his children is they know where he is. I’ve heard it said, ‘Nothing is lost when you know where it is’ and Brandon is with Jesus his Savior. Savannah, Seth, and our grandchildren are the best parts of who Brandon and I are. Thank you all for your prayers and condolences."

Brandon's second ex-wife, singer Kelly Clarkson - with whom he had River, 11, and nine-year-old Remington - has yet to speak publicly about his passing, but a day before he died, she announced she would be postponing the rest of her Las Vegas residency dates for August to support her kids during their father's illness.

The Since U Been Gone hitmaker wrote on Instagram: "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."