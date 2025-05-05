Brazilian police thwarted a bomb attack planned for a Lady Gaga concert on Saturday (03.05.25).

Lady Gaga's spokesperson has reacted to the news

The chart-topping pop icon performed in front of an estimated 2.1 million people on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, but it's now emerged that a group promoting hate speech and the radicalisation of teenagers had planned an attack at the event.

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro said in a statement: "The suspects were recruiting participants, including minors, to carry out coordinated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails."

According to Brazil's justice ministry, the recruiters identified themselves as Gaga's fans, who are also known as "Little Monsters".

The bombing was planned through a social media campaign that encouraged young people to attack the event.

However, the attack was foiled by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro and the justice ministry, which found evidence of the group using coded language and extremist symbolism.

The group's leader has already been arrested in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul for illegal possession of a firearm.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Gaga has issued a statement, revealing that the pop star's team "worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert".

The spokesperson said: "We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning.

"Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks.

"Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place."

The event was paid for by the city of Rio de Janeiro in an effort to boost the local economy. Around 500,000 tourists are reported to have travelled to Rio in order to event the concert.

The two-hour show was the biggest concert of Gaga's career and her first performance in Brazil since 2012.

During the concert, Gaga told the crowd: "I'm so honoured to be here with you tonight.

"Tonight we're making history, but no one makes history alone. Without all of you, the incredible people of Brazil, I wouldn't have this moment. Thank you for making history with me."

The concert was overseen by 3,300 military and 1,500 police officers, as well as 400 military firefighters.