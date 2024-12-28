Betsy Brandt and Grady Olsen are headed for a divorce.

Betsy Brandt is seeking a divorce

The 51-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Marie Schrader in the hit crime-drama series 'Breaking Bad' - and Grady have decided to separate after more than two decades of marriage.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE show that the actress filed for a divorce on Thursday (26.12.24).

The former couple had actually been separated for a year prior to Betsy filing the divorce papers, with the actress citing August 1, 2023 as the date of their separation.

Betsy - who tied the knot in 1996 - has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their break-up.

The actress - who also played Heather Hughes on the CBS sitcom 'Life in Pieces' - is seeking legal and physical custody of their 16-year-old son, August.

At present, it remains unclear as to whether the former couple ever signed a prenuptial agreement. But Betsy has stated in her court filing that their property should be split between them.

Betsy starred on 'Breaking Bad' between 2008 and 2013, and the actress previously revealed that her family divided their time between Los Angeles and New Mexico while she filmed the hit TV show.

Betsy - who also has a daughter with her estranged husband - told LAist.com: "I really do split my life between LA and New Mexico.

"My daughter loves it out there, and would choose to live out there full-time if she could. She goes to a fantastic school and the community has been really good to me personally and our family but the community is also really supportive of the show."