Brenda Song can understand why some couples 'break up' soon after they have children

The 37-year-old actress has been in a relationship with 'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin, 44, since 2017, and has Dakota, four, as well as two-year-old Carson with him, but insisted that "high-stress situations" in the early days of parenthood can sometimes lead to a split.

She told E! News: "No matter how well you know your partner, when you have kids, it's another phase of your relationship, because you are dealing with situations that you've never dealt with.

"You're raising little humans together. It comes down to this really ground level of who you guys are and if you connect.

"[I understand] why people break up when they have young children, they go through issues, because it's a high-stress situation."

However, the former 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody' star feels extremely "fortunate" that she and Macaulay faced their difficulties head-on when they became parents and actually feels that they have become "stronger" as a couple since working through it all

She said: "I am so, so fortunate that when we had kids, instead of us going through these trials and tribulations, yes, we did, but it strengthened us, because we realised, 'Oh, I really am so lucky to have someone who understands me on such a different kind of level."

When asked about the kind of things that Macaulay does for her, the 'Last Showgirl' actress admitted that he actually does a host of things, but knows that their relationship as parents is "special" because of that.

She said: "Waking up, making oatmeal at six a.m, and just things that I don't even realize that are on the checklist, he'll just pick up without me realizing it. And it's really special because I know it's not always that way.

"It's really hard so I feel really lucky that I found someone that just gets me on a different kind of level.

"He does the morning shift [when I'm filming], "Kids' lunches are packed, their backpacks are ready so I can get the kids ready. It's about dividing and conquering."