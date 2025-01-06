Brenda Song struggled to know her "place in the industry" after teenage stardom.

The 36-year-old actress shot to fame when she took on the role of Paris Hilton parody London Tipton on the Disney Channel sitcom 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' in the mid-2000s but admitted that it wasn't until she starred alongside fellow former child star Kiernan Shipka in 'The Last Showgirl' that she was "reminded" of why she went into showbusiness in the first place.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The thing about it is that sometimes you lose perspective because you're always focusing on what's next in this business. At a premiere, it's always like 'What are you doing next?'

"The thing about it is, working on this film, is that I wasn't sure what my place was in this industry and Kiernan Shipka is the biggest supporter of everyone in her life. Her energy was...it just reminded me, it brought back this reinvigoration of 'This is why I do what I do, it's for this...'"

Brenda and Kiernan - who began her career as a child on 'Mad Men' - star alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Pamela Anderson in the film, which sees the former 'Baywatch' actress take on the part of a seasoned performer who must suddenly think about the future when her show ends abruptly.

Brenda - who is now engaged to 'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin and has two children with him - explained that her co-stars "relit a flame" within her when it comes to performing.

She said: "I think that, to me, is what is so beautiful about this film is that every single day felt so inspired by these women and so uplifted and safe. To be in a place and to work on a film where we're celebrating that on screen, but we even celebrated that off-screen, it really, really just relit this flame in me. "