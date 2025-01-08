Brenda Song was made to feel "beautiful" by her co-stars in 'The Last Showgirl'.

Brenda Song loved working with her co-stars

The 36-year-old actress stars alongside the likes of Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Billie Lourd in the Gia Coppola-directed drama film - which centres on the story of a veteran showgirl - and Brenda has revealed that she relished working with her co-stars.

The actress - who has sons Dakota, three, and Carson, two, with fiance Macaulay Culkin - told Bustle: "When you didn’t see us in our showgirl make-up, we weren’t wearing any make-up. None at all.

"The first day we tried make-up on and Gia was like, ‘It doesn't feel real.’ And Pam was like, ‘These women don’t have time for it.’ And Pamela being Pamela, she goes, ‘I’m not doing it. You guys shouldn’t do it either.’"

Brenda recalled feeling really free and comfortable on the set of 'The Last Showgirl'.

She explained: "In this movie there was no place for [make-up].

"There was something really freeing about not being worried every two seconds going, ‘Oh my God, this is the least amount of clothing that I’ve ever worn in my career. I just had two kids. I feel so insecure.’ And working with these women - who every day uplifted and supported me, made me feel beautiful - made me feel comfortable."

Brenda previously admitted that she struggled to return to work after giving birth.

The actress conceded that her return to work was "harder" than she imagined it would be.

She told The Cut: "I had no idea what I was doing. I went back to work so early. It was harder than I thought.

"I pride myself on always being first on set. So to be like, 'Hey, I need 20 minutes to pump,' was difficult."