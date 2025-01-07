Brendan Fraser has been forced to "step away" from an off-Broadway production due to "unforeseen circumstances".

Brendan Fraser has stepped away from the production

The 56-year-old actor was due to star in 'Grangeville' in February, but Paul Sparks has taken his role after the Hollywood star withdrew from the production.

In a post on Instagram, Signature Theatre explained: "We are excited to announce Paul Sparks (BOARDWALK EMPIRE, LOST ON A MOUNTAIN IN MAINE) has joined Brian J. Smith as a member of the GRANGEVILLE cast, replacing Brendan Fraser, who has had to step away due to unforeseen circumstances.

"You might have seen Paul Sparks at Signature in EDWARD ALBEE’S AT HOME AT THE ZOO back in 2018, and we can’t wait to welcome him back to the Center. Book your tickets at the link in our bio today. Performances begin in February! (sic)"

Brendan has yet to make any public comment about his decision to step away from the production, which runs from February 4 until March 16 in New York City.

The actor attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia in December, and Brendan took the opportunity to reflect on the fallow period in his career, in the 2010s.

Asked how he spent his time when he wasn't working in Hollywood, Brendan told Variety: "I had a horse for a while there. He’s not with us anymore, I’m sad to say. He’s in horsey heaven. He saved … not my life, but he certainly saved an emotional part of me."

Brendan starred in 'The Whale', the Darren Aronofsky-directed psychological drama film, in 2022, and that has proven to be a turning point in his career.

The actor added: "The best directors are the ones who I think are collaborators and who create an ensemble and who have a real sense of community and the good ideas coming from that."