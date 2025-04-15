Brian Austin Green was hospitalised for a "perforated appendix".

The 51-year-old actor paid a trip to the emergency room after struggling with stomach pain and it seems he got there just in time because medics found the problem "just before" the organ ruptured.

He shared with his Instagram followers on Monday (14.04.25): "Hey, everybody. I know I haven't been here for a while.

"So last week, I started feeling some pain in my stomach, I ended up going to the emergency room, and I had a perforated appendix.

"Not quite burst, but just before it [was going to.]"

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star ended up abandoning his visit to multiple emergency rooms around where he lives in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, California, because of how "crowded" they were.

However, he did eventually check into the medical room at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Los Angeles, and praised the team for their "phenomenal" care during and after his "first major surgery".

Brian continued: "I went to a couple different emergency rooms in the Valley around where I live - it was really, really crowded, so I ended up leaving.

"I went to the emergency room for Providence Cedars-Sinai, and they were fantastic ...

"They got me in right away, got me right into surgery.

"The after-care was phenomenal.

"I mean, when I tell you every single person that was there was incredibly kind and loving, and supportive and helpful, I mean it."

The 'Beautiful Disaster' star - who is "on the road to recovery" - concluded his heartfelt video by praising the team at the hospital for everything they had done for him during the course of his surgery.

He said: "When you find great places, with great people, and they work really hard for you, they deserve a shoutout.

"So that's what I'm doing.

"So, everyone at the hospital, thank you so much for everything that you did in taking care of me.

"I'm on the road to recovery.

"It's not an easy process.

"This is my first surgery - first major surgery.

"I've had small ones.

"You guys have been fantastic.

"Thank you."

Brian - who has Kassius, 21, with Vanessa Marcil, Noah, 11, Bodhi, ten, and Journey, seven, with his ex-wife Megan Fox, and Zane, 22 months, with his fiancee Sharna Burgess - previously insisted that he always makes his children his "number one" priority in life.

He told E! News: "The number one is always make sure that everything is centred around the experience of the kids.

"The person that you were with that you're now separated from, you guys are separated for a reason, because you didn't get along. So, you can't expect to then get along after the fact in raising your kids.

"So, you have to decide, ‘OK, it's not about us getting along anymore. It's about us co-parenting, which is a totally different situation.'"