Brian Austin Green doesn't regret "speaking his mind" about Machine Gun Kelly.

Brian Austin Green doesn't regret 'speaking his mind' about Machine Gun Kelly

The 51-year-old actor was previously married to Megan Fox - who revealed that she is expecting a baby with the 'Bloody Valentine' hitmaker shortly before they called time on their relationship - and subsequently hit out at him on social media, where he accused him of not telling the truth.

He told People: "That's not something that I normally do, but it just really at the time, really got under my skin to read about his sort of take on it.

"So I spoke my mind, but then I've since come to terms with the fact that I won't do that anymore. I'm going to shut up and just sit back."

Just days ago, the former '90210' star took to |nstagram where he begged MGK to just be "honest" in life.

He wrote: "Bro. Just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people."

Brian was married to 'Transformers' actress Megan, 38, from 2010 until 2021 and has Noah, 12, Bodhi , 10, and eight-year-old Journey with him.

He is now in a relationship with 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Sharna Burgess, and they have two-year-old son Zane together.

When a reporter alleged that MGK - whose real name is Colson Baker - had been unfaitful to Megan shortly before they ended their relationship, he had no idea and just wanted what was "best" for his ex-wife and their children.

He said: "How old is he? Do you know? He's in his 30s. Nice ... In your 30s, like — I don't know. Grow up. She's pregnant.

"I just want the best for her, I want the best for the baby, I want the best for our kids.

"That's a shame. That's a shame. I'm heartbroken about it because I know she's been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that."

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that Megan "just wants to focus" on her pregnancy.

The source said: "They tried to make things work for many years. It was exhausting for Megan.

"She's done with him now. She just wants to focus on the baby and her boys now."