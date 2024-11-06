Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have admitted wedding planning is "the last thing on our mind".

The 51-year-old actor and the 39-year-old dancer - who welcomed their first child together, Zane Walker, in June 2022 - got engaged last September, but they haven't found the time to start organising their nuptials due to their hectic family life.

As well as Zane, Brian has sons Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, eight, with actress Megan Fox, and Kassius Lijah, 22, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

Speaking to Us Weekly about wedding planning, Sharna said: “We’ve been asked this about a million times just this week, and life is so busy with so many things.

“We haven’t been able to plan or talk about options that we want or don’t want. I certainly go back and forth between big parties, small ones.”

Brian said: “We have four young kids at home, and honestly, it’s the last thing on our mind.

"It’s way too much. We are concerned with sleeping right now and making sure we and the kids have all the food groups that we need.”

Sharna added: “Raising good humans is more our concern right now.”

Brian proposed during a surprise party Sharna hosted and got his son involved in the proposal.

After gathering his family around, he got Journey to present a red Cartier box before he opened it and asked Sharna: "Will you spend the rest of your life with us?"

Brian explained to Randy Spelling on iHeartRadio podcast 'Oldish': "I had this idea in my head that I wanted the kids to be a part of it, because they're a part of everything."

Sharna also revealed the couple disagreed on how to announce their happy news, with Brian admitting there was a generational gap between them when it comes to using social media.

She said: "He was totally open to an announcement" but they could not reach a "middle ground".

Sharna added: "One day, I said to him, 'I just don't love that this is what we're talking about,'. I would rather live in our engagement and enjoy that instead of obsessing over what the right way to do this is. The right way will present itself when it's meant to."

The couple later shared a video of Noah, Bodhi, Journey, and Zane putting their hands onto Brian's hand, before Sharna placed hers on top, showing off her engagement ring.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star and the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ star made their romance Instagram official in January 2021, after a few weeks of dating.