Brian Austin Green has blasted Machine Gun Kelly on social media.

Brian Austin Green has blasted Machine Gun Kelly

The 51-year-old actor has taken to Instagram to encourage the music star to "just be honest" and to stop trying to "drag other people".

Brian - who has sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, ten, and Journey, eight, with Megan Fox, Kelly's ex-partner - wrote on his Instagram Story: "Bro. Just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people. (sic)"

Brian attached Kelly's track, 'Don’t Let Me Go', to his social media post.

Brian - who was married to Megan between 2010 and 2021 - took to Instagram after Kelly questioned the narrative that surrounds his relationship with the actress.

In December, Brian expressed regret that Megan is navigating her latest pregnancy while dealing with the fallout from her break-up.

The actor told TMZ: "I hope that the best outcome that could possibly happen happens for her and for the baby and for our kids."

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that Megan "just wants to focus" on her pregnancy.

The 38-year-old star is determined to focus on her unborn baby, rather than drama in her love life.

The insider told PEOPLE: "They tried to make things work for many years. It was exhausting for Megan.

"She's done with him now. She just wants to focus on the baby and her boys now."

Megan "doesn't have much contact" with the 'Wild Boy' hitmaker, even though they're expecting a child together.

However, Megan is feeling upbeat ahead of welcoming her fourth child.

The insider said: "She lives alone and doesn't have much contact with Machine Gun Kelly. She's doing okay. She's very excited about the baby."