Brian Cox has insisted 'Succession' will never return.

Brian Cox has dismissed the idea of a Succession prequel

The 78-year-old actor - who played ruthless family patriarch and billionaire Logan Roy in the hit HBO series - has insisted after the show ended in 2023 with its fourth season, there are no plans for any spinoffs or "special" episodes delving into his character's younger years.

He told Saga magazine: "No. It’s done. I don’t think there will be any specials.

"When everybody said, 'It’s terrible, why are they killing you off?', I said, 'It’s called 'Succession.' "

However, he still has his own reservations about the way his character was written out of the drama.

He explained: "I did feel they killed me off two episodes too early. I was expecting to die and that was fine, but after I did, we got into the same-old, same-old with the kids that we’d had for [four] series.

"I felt we could have explored another avenue for a while, then it would have been more surprising when Logan died.

"I think Jesse [Armstrong, who created the show [feels that now as well. But that was my only quarrel with it."

Brian acknowledged the way 'Succession' has changed his life, although he insisted it isn't always in a positive way.

He added: "Logan Roy has made a lot of difference to my life and not altogether pleasantly sometimes.

"I've lost my anonymity, which I prided myself on. I was one of those actors who people know they know but are not sure what they've seen you in.

"Now with Logan Roy, everyone knows me, they come up in the street and want me to tell them f*** off."

In terms of his co-stars, the veteran actor was a particular fan of the work of Kieran Culkin, who played his son Roman Roy, for having maintained “that child actors’ enthusiasm" and "joy" over the years.

Speaking at Oxford Union last month, he said: "It would be terrible to curtail that...

"The first series he would freak out if he had three alts (alternative lines), by the last series he was doing five pages of alts… it was wonderful to watch.”