Brian Cox believes cinema is "in a very bad way".

Brian Cox has voiced his concerns about the film industry

The 76-year-old actor has hit out at the current state of the film industry, observing that it is "losing the plot".

During an appearance at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, Brian told The Hollywood Reporter: "What’s happened is that television is doing what cinema used to do.

"I think cinema is in a very bad way. I think it’s lost its place because of, partly, the grandiose element between Marvel, DC and all of that. And I think it’s beginning to implode, actually. You’re kind of losing the plot."

Brian also observed that casting processes have changed markedly over the years.

The 'Succession' star - who was born in Dundee in Scotland - said: "Now, they want every young actor or actress to make their own self-tapes.

"They’ve got to make it without actually meeting anybody, and sometimes they never even get the f****** result, because they get ignored. They spend three days making a self-date, which goes nowhere.”

Brian thinks it's actually "disgusting" how young actors are treated.

He explained: "Now, young actors are in limbo and it’s disgusting, quite frankly, because it actually stops what an actor can do or who an actor is."

Meanwhile, Brian previously claimed that Hollywood is "a very difficult place to live".

The veteran actor - who has won numerous awards during his career - observed that Hollywood is an especially difficult environment for young women, claiming that it "exacerbates" all of the issues they already face.

Brian told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "[Hollywood is] a very difficult place to live, and [it] is the worst place in the world to raise female children.

"There are so many pressures on young women already, and it just exacerbates them."