Brianna LaPaglia claims Zach Bryan bought her an engagement ring

The 25-year-old 'Barstool Sports' host and the country music star recently split after a year of dating and Brianna has accused Zach, 28, of cheating, while also alleging he wanted to marry her.

She said on TikTok: "Fun fact my biggest celeb crush tried to slide a few months ago but of course I denied bc I had a bf and I was getting cheated on the whole time hahahhahaa.

"Been finding out he was cheating the whole time lol. The week he showed me my engagement ring he was DMing girls hahahahha."

Following the end of the couple's year-long relationship, Brianna accused Zach of emotional abuse and claimed he had offered her $12 million to keep quiet, which she declined.

Speaking on her podcast previously, she told co-hosts Dave Portnoy and Josh Richard: '"The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude.

"I'm still scared right now because I'm scared of him.

"My brain's rewired and I'm scared to make him mad and last week, I didn't want to talk about it 'cause I was scared."

Brianna claimed the 'Heading South' singer asks his exes to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and suggested he pays them to keep quiet about their time together.

She said: "The second he posted [the break-up announcement], I was like 'f*** you, I don't want a settlement, that's not me.' It was a back-and-forth, his team would call me.

"They gave me all these options, they started low and then they went up to $10m, then $12m. Then they wanted to give me a house, then they wanted to give me a New York apartment. They wanted to do all these things...

"You made the women before me believe that they had no other choice but to take money from you.

"[They] signed their experiences and what they went through away [so] you get to go skip off and sing you little f*** songs on stage like you're a good dude."