Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia won't erase her Zach Bryan tattoo.

The 'Barstool Sports' host has the phase 'how lucky are we' inked on her arm and because the words also feature in a line from the country star's song '28', many fans had speculated she would have it removed in the wake of their break-up last month, but the 25-year-old podcaster has insisted it isn't necessary because the line was always her "thing".

She said in a TikTok video: "I see a lot of people being like: 'Well now I have to get my 'how lucky are we' tattoo removed.

"That was my thing.

"That's my tattoo. Now, we're matching, OK? Don't get it removed. It's OK, this is mine, 'how lucky are we,' that was me,'"

Brianna previously admitted she got the tattoo following a "very drunk" trip to Las Vegas with friends.

and the 28-year-old singer also got a tattoo to remind him of Brianna - which he got even before it was official between the pair.

She said on her 'BFFs' podcast: "After that weekend [when he went to Oklahoma], we spent three days together, I think two or three days later, he got me tattooed on his arm."

Following the end of the couple's year-long relationship, Brianna accused Zach of emotional abuse and claimed he had offered her $12 million to keep quiet about his alleged behaviour, which she declined.

Speaking on her podcast last week, she told co-hosts Dave Portnoy and Josh Richard: '"The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude.

"I'm still scared right now because I'm scared of him.

"My brain's rewired and I'm scared to make him mad and last week, I didn't want to talk about it 'cause I was scared."

Brianna claimed the 'Heading South' singer asks his exes to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and suggested he pays them to keep quiet about their time together.

She said: "The second he posted [the break-up announcement], I was like 'f*** you, I don't want a settlement, that's not me.' It was a back-and-forth, his team would call me.

"They gave me all these options, they started low and then they went up to $10m, then $12m. Then they wanted to give me a house, then they wanted to give me a New York apartment. They wanted to do all these things...

"You made the women before me believe that they had no other choice but to take money from you.

"[They] signed their experiences and what they went through away [so] you get to go skip off and sing you little f*** songs on stage like you're a good dude."