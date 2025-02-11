Leo Woodall has insisted that there is "nothing new" about age-gap relationships.

The 28-year-old actor stars alongside Renee Zellweger, 55, in 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' and his character finds love with the titular diarist but has claimed that while "society isn't used" to that sort of relationship, it is not a "new" concept in life.

Speaking on 'Pedestrian TV', he explained: "I don't think we obsessed with it, it's just not that, as a society, we're not used to it. It has not really been portrayed that much on screen so it's kind of seeming to be new but it's not. It's been around for so long, so hopefully people will get more used to it."

His comments come just days after Renee insisted that she had "didn't really have an opinion" on the topic of people dating those considerably older or younger than themselves, nor had she ever really considered one herself.

Speaking on the Australian TV show 'The Project' when asked what she thought of having a toyboy in real life, she said: "I don't really have an opinion, I think you just have to take your happiness where you can get it.

"I'm not complaining!

"But yeah, I don't know. He's a nice guy, kinda handsome too.

"So why not? I don't really have an opinion on that. I have a lot of girlfriends who date younger men, and they're perfectly happy, so why not?

"I try not to have opinions about things that are not any of my business."

The 'Judy' star is currently dating television presenter Ant Anstead, 45, but was briefly married to country singer Kenny Chesney, 56, in 2005 and also dated 'A Star Is Born' actor Bradley Cooper, 50, from 2009 until 2011.