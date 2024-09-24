Nikki Garcia is "grateful" for everyone's "love and support" amid her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.

The former WWE superstar - who is a Hall of Famer alongside her twin sister Brie - recently filed for divorce from the former 'Dancing With The Stars' professional after he was arrested for domestic violence.

Speaking on the new episode of the 'Nikki and Brie' podcast, Brie said: "Nikki isn’t here because, as you all know, she’s going through something personal in her life, and she just asks for her privacy for her and her family, so we’re going to give that.

"But she sees all the support and love, and we’re always grateful for all of your love and support, so thank you all for that.”

She added that her twin will be back on the podcast in the next week or so, but in the meantime she's focused on her and Artem's four-year-old son Matteo.

Both Artem and Nikki - who was known as Nikki Bella in WWE - listed the reason for their split as "irreconcilable differences" and confirmed their date of separation as 29 August, the day of his arrest.

Artem was arrested by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of felony corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant.

Audio of a 911 call obtained by TMZ featured a dispatcher saying the dancer had alleged his spouse had thrown her shoes at him.

The clip featured the dispatcher saying Artem's call "initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at RP [reporting party].

"There is a child on scene. Medical en route.

"There's an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible."

But he then stated he no longer needed medical assistance, with the dispatcher confirming: "RP is stating no medical is needed now."

Artem was released later in the day on $25,000 bond.

The pair met on 'Dancing With the Stars' in 2017 but didn't start dating until the following year, after the retired wrestler had split from John Cena.

The pair got engaged in January 2020 and married in Paris in August 2022.