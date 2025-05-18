Brigitte Nielsen refuses to discuss her relationship with her estranged son Killian but is adamant she has been a good mother to him.

Brigitte Nielsen

The 61-year-old actress' son Killian Marcus Nielsen - who she had with Mark Gastineau - recently opened up about how the star cut him out of her life about a year ago after he attended the birthday party of the daughter of Raoul Meyer - who is Brigitte’s former husband. The pair did not end on good terms after their divorce in 2005 - after being married since 1993.

When asked about her relationship with her estranged son, Brigitte told Vanity Fair Italy: “That’s something I’d rather not talk about. These things, in my view, should be dealt with at home, not in public."

Despite not wishing to discuss her fractured relationship with her son, the mother-of-five went on to explain that she does believe she has been a good parent to Killian.

When asked whether she thinks she has been a good mother, the 'Rocky IV' star answered: “Absolutely, yes. Clearly I’m probably better at it now than I was in my 20s. But I managed to raise five children, take them to school, teach them right from wrong, all without ever stopping working or travelling. It was incredibly hard: I always took them with me, I never missed a single nappy. Did you know I named [my son] Douglas after McDonnell Douglas planes because when I was pregnant with him I was constantly flying on them!"

Last month, Killian appeared on the Italian television show 'La Volta Buona' and explained how his relationship with his mother improved when he met his partner Laura Barbieri following his battle with alcohol issues.

Speaking on the show, he said: “Once I met Laura, I got closer to my mother ( Brigitte Nielsen ), to my adoptive father. We were doing well, there was a finally positive family situation.

However, Killian went on to explain that his relationship with his mother has since fallen apart because of an Instagram Story of Killian at a party with Raoul Meyer and since then, he has been banned from her events.

He added: “A few weeks later, I called my mom because she had an event in Capri. I asked her if I could come too. She said, 'No, you can't come because you're a former alcoholic and we're promoting a gin.'”