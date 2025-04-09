KSI needed therapy to realise he wanted to get back together with his girlfriend after they split.

KSI has been in a relationship with a mystery girl since 2017

The 31-year-old influencer - who has never publicly revealed his lover's identity - has been in a relationship since 2017, but they previously parted ways after he "messed it up" and he sought professional help to understand his complicated feelings for her.

Speaking in the 'Now You Know' YouTube series, KSI explained: "She was so good to me and everything was like, I just ... I just messed it up, and so I was like, I need to work on myself.

"So that's when I went to see a therapist ... to really just zoom in on me and, like, to understand what I want, what makes me happy, what I desire.

"I essentially begged her to be with me."

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge has not revealed his girlfriend's name because she "doesn't want to be known" or be "in the limelight".

However, KSI - whose real name is Olajide Olatunji - said they have a "really sick dynamic" and that he can be as open as possible with her.

Speaking about his girlfriend, he admitted: "She grounds me. She definitely tells me sometimes if I'm doing too much. If I need to relax, and I need to chill.

"But it's good. I can talk to her about anything. And, like, we've had our ups and downs, as all relationships do ...

"We have a really sick dynamic because she doesn't want to be in the limelight, she doesn't want to be known, she doesn't want to be famous or anything."

KSI previously said he wants to keep his relationship "very private" because the media personality prefers to "keep things quiet" when it comes to their personal lives.

The Prime energy drink co-founder said on the UK breakfast show 'Good Morning Britain' in 2023: "For me, I keep my private things very, very private. I have a girlfriend and she's very private, we keep things quiet ...

"Whenever I spend time with her, it's all about her.

"Even with my family, I like to do things privately and it's just making sure that whenever I need to be out in the public eye."