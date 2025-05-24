Britney Spears has apologised for smoking onboard a plane.

The 43-year-old pop star has taken to social media to issue an apology, after she was recently reported to have smoked a cigarette and drank alcohol while on an plane.

Britney wrote on Instagram: "It’s actually incredibly funny. Some planes I’ve been on you can’t smoke mostly, but this one was different because the drinkholders were on the outside of the seat.

"Confession: It was my first time drinking VODKA!!! I swear I felt so SMART!!! [laughing emojis] I was like, ‘Wow what the heck is in there.’ I felt so clear and smart, and said, ‘I want a cigarette so bad!!!'

"My friend put it in my mouth and lit... it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE !!! I do so apologize to anyone I offended but the flight attendants always make sure I'm way at the back of plane anyways!!! (sic)"

Britney subsequently complained about the behaviour of one particular flight attendant.

The pop star - who was flying from Cabo San Lucas in Mexico to Los Angeles - described the flight attendant's conduct as "weird".

Britney explained: "The flight attendant called officials because I smoked a cigarette !!! And embarrass me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn't like me the moment I got on plane !!!

"Nobody was on the plane for first 20 minutes and she wouldn't let me get out of my seat I wanted to stand up !!! She acted so weird about making sure I sat down and it was weird !!! I didn't like the way she put the seatbelt on me and invaded my space !!! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Britney previously admitted that she burned off her eyebrows and eyelashes after attempting to turn on the fireplace in her bedroom.

The pop singer shared via social media in 2024: "Six months ago something happened that was really, really dangerous. I was in my room and I turned the fire on and all of a sudden it blew up in my face."