Britney Spears is said to be convinced her son Jayden James Federline has a future in music.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 43, told fans on Christmas Day she had reunited with her sons Sean, 19, and 18-year-old Jayden – who she had with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 46 – for the first time in two years.

A source has now told Page Six: “Britney sees so much of herself in Jayden. “She got started at such a young age, too, and respects his work ethic.”

The 18-year-old showed off his music production skills on Instagram on 21 December after he moved back to California and reunited with his famous mother.

Page Six’s insider went on: “Britney loves Jayden’s style and thinks he has such a fresh sound.

“She’s so proud of him and all the work he’s clearly put into his passion.”

Page Six added it had also been told Britney thinks Jayden is “so talented” and has a “bright and successful future ahead of him” in showbiz.

The source told the outlet: “Britney fully supports Jayden’s music producing career.

“She doesn’t think he needs any advice but let him know she’s more than willing to lend a hand or offer any help along the way if he needs or wants it.”

Earlier this month, Britney posted a video of her kissing Jayden on the cheek on her Instagram account, while a source told DailyMail.com his older brother was also with them for the holiday.

An insider added to the outlet: “Sean and Jayden surprised Britney on Christmas and she was absolutely blown away.

“Needless to say, she was a sobbing happy mess and couldn’t pull herself together because of how happy she was. It was so sweet.”

It comes as Britney is set to be honoured as a “human icon” in her upcoming biopic.

Her turbulent life will be told on screen by ‘Wicked’ director Jon M Chu, 45, and the filmmaker has now revealed his vision for his portrayal of the pop sensation.

Jon told Bustle about getting a different idea about Britney after reading her

2023 memoir ‘The Woman In Me’: “She’s always been this icon, but ultimately, especially more recently after reading her book, she’d become human to me.

“I think that is so beautiful. I hope to convey that humanity and the spectacle of what she is in all her glory.

“(I want to explore) what we expect from people that we think are ours. “They’re their own people, and we have to respect that.”