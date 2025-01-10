Britney Spears has evacuated her $7.4 million Thousand Oaks mansion amid the California wildfires.

Britney Spears is among the stars who have been forced to evacuate their homes in California

The 43-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share that she was among those forced to flee her home and drive four hours to a hotel on Thursday (09.01.25) and had been left without power for two days.

She wrote alongside a video of a pair of shoes: "I hope you are all doing OK ! ! ! I had to evacuate my home and I'm driving 4 hours to a hotel ! ! !

"I'm posting these adorable shoes to lift people's spirits ! ! ! Most people may not even be on their phones ! ! !

"I wasn't the past two days because I had no electricity to charge and I just got my phone back ! ! ! I pray you're all doing well and I send my love! ! ! (sic)"

The 'Toxic' hitmaker didn't say whether her home had survived.

Many celebrities’ homes have been destroyed in the devastating blazes affecting Los Angeles.

Billy Crystal, Mel Gibson and Paris Hilton have all lost their homes.

Hotel heiress Paris is mourning the loss of her Malibu beach house and revealed she watched the property burn on TV.

She later returned to the charred ruins and admitted she felt grateful to be safe.

In a post on Instagram, Paris wrote: "I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.

"When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock - I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."

Paris - who bought the property for $8.4 million in 2021 - posted a video showing the smouldering remains of her home and added: "This house wasn’t just a place to live - it was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family.

"It was where [son] Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes … it’s devastating beyond words."