Britney Spears had to "find her real body" after the end of her conservatorship.

Britney Spears had to 'find her body' again after the end of her conservatorship

The 42-year-old pop superstar regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune as well as other aspects of her career and life in general when a conservatorship that was governed by her father Jamie was terminated in November 2021, and has hinted that throughout the arrangement that she was doing things against her will.

She wrote on Instagram: "When I landed in this exotic beautiful place my phone kept showing the same two pictures. I’m like, what is my phone trying to tell me ?!!! I literally go to call or text and these two pics pop up... it kept showing my foot when it was broken and a picture of church so I was like, I’ve been too safe with it because I don’t think I’ve been in a confident place in my head.

"I said I want to find my real body... the one that would never do something if I didn’t want to. The healing starts with the mind first !!! I know at one point in my life it literally wasn’t even my body just from everything it was forced to do, so many things I disagreed with. It was humiliating so now I definitely feel a spiritual transformation."

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who claimed in her memoir 'The Woman In Me' that she was forced to sign a document committing to do her 'Piece of Me' world tour in 2018 amongst a host of other things - also spoke at the joy of "owning her feet" once again and pondered the idea of opening a dance studio.

She said: " I know this sounds crazy but just owning my feet... I don’t want to go to the gym, all I want to do is move and feel alive or even just a mood and I have moments where I’m like, what the f*** was I just doing because it’s been a long time since I’ve been away to play. I’m dancing and it feels so good to let go, I guess I could get a dance studio but I like a small place..."

Britney seemed to be on a vacation when she created the post, and claimed that she felt so "blessed" to be there because shhas been "through so much" in her home country that her mind just "shuts down" when she is there.

She added: "I don’t get lost and the bathroom is huge!!! There is a freaking jungle outside behind me it’s really sexy!!! I just feel blessed to be here!!! I’ve been through so much in the States, I honestly feel my mind immediately shuts down in the States.

"Only when I’m away my mind and heart open to heal because I think that the small voice within is saying, “You can play and rebel here it’s ok”. I don’t even know if anyone is reading this but I haven’t spoken up in a long time, but if by chance someone is... go where you feel most alive and know you are loved !!!!! I wish somebody had told me that a long time ago"