Britney Spears "doesn't get enough credit" for being a mother.

Britney Spears feels as if she 'doesn't get enough credit' for being a mother

The 43-year-old pop superstar has Sean, 19, as well as 18-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and took to social media last month to post a video of her youngest as he played the piano but as she shared the video again, she gushed about the fact that she was the one to give birth to them in the first place.

On Friday (04.04.25) morning, she wrote on Instagram: "Reposting because it’s a far better edit and excuse me crying and breathing hard !!! I was excited !!!

"Mamas don’t get enough credit at all these days !!! I mean just saying !!! I made a person !!! A live breathing person and I made two of them !!! And my boys are so incredibly sweet and charming !!! I’m so blessed."

In her initial post, the 'Lucky' songstress described her son as a "genius" and joked that she had become "honestly scared" of the talent her son was putting on display.

She wrote on Instagram: "He’s a genius and I’m in awe of him !!! I can’t believe he’s mine !!! I was honestly scared that’s not normal !!!"

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker was even heard speaking in the background of the video and gushed that the performance had affected her in almost every part of her body.

She said: "Well that was really good! My son just played! Oh my God! I felt it in my bones, and my heart, and my lungs, and my a**, and my throat and my..."

Jayden suggested: "D***?" in response and Britney replied: "Oh hello, I'm scared! Woah, woah, woah, woah, oh God, oh God, oh God, oh God!" as she panned the camera over to the piano as Jayden stood in front of it.

Britney then shared a second video of her son actually playing as he sat at the piano wearing a Muhammad Ali t-shirt and she exclaimed "That's sick, Jesus, that's sick!" as he performed for her.

She captioned that post: "WOW WOW WOW !!!"

Britney's ex-husband was granted full custody of the boys following their divorce in 2007 and the following year, a conservatorship was put in place which gave her immediate family control of her fortune and other aspects of her life.

The 'Circus' singer had become somewhat estranged from her sons while it was in place, but it was reversed in 2021 and three years later she had an emotional Christmastime reunion with them.

At the time, she wrote: "Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!!

"Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!”