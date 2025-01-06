Jon M. Chu says Britney Spears will be "very involved" in his biopic about the pop idol.

Jon M. Chu has revealed Britney Spears will be heavily involved in his biopic about the pop superstar

The 'Wicked' director insists it's still "very early days" for the planned film he is making about the 43-year-old singer for Universal, and it's yet to be decided who will portray the 'Toxic' hitmaker on the big screen.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' backstage at the Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday (05.01.25), he said: "She [Britney] is going to be very involved.

"We haven't really started anything yet; but she will be very involved.

"I have ideas and an approach and things, but it's very, very early."

When the reporter suggested Sabrina Carpenter, 25, who like Britney was a Disney star before launching a successful pop music career, and 'Euphoria' actress Sydney Sweeney, 27, as potential stars to play the 'Lucky' singer, Jon replied: "I have seen all the fan castings and all that stuff and I always take those in consideration, because maybe there is a good idea out there, but we will have to see what the approach of the movie is before we know who is right for it.

"But I am hoping for anything, really."

The filmmaker recently revealed he saw a different side to Britney after reading her 2023 memoir ‘The Woman In Me’ and he wants to “honour” her “human” side.

He told Bustle: “She’s always been this icon, but ultimately, especially more recently after reading her book, she’d become human to me.

“I think that is so beautiful. I hope to convey that humanity and the spectacle of what she is in all her glory.

“(I want to explore) what we expect from people that we think are ours. “They’re their own people, and we have to respect that.”

Britney teased in August that she was working with producer Marc Platt on a “secret project” moments before the biopic was announced.

Universal won the film rights to her 2023 autobiography, and Jon added landing the job as director of the project was a thrill as he grew up a Britney fan.

He added: “I watched Britney before she was a solo act, when she was one of 12 acts at some radio station thing at The Shrine Auditorium.

“I’ve loved her for many years. I've seen over seven concerts, which probably isn’t a lot compared to other people.”

Britney said on Instagram in August that it was “flattering to be in such good company with Jon M Chu” while making a gag about the format of her biopic.

She added: “The project I might be doing isn’t a biopic story... it’s a fictional musical where I play an extremely intelligent character !!!”