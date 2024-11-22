Britney Spears says she has been left "incredibly damaged" by the United States.

The 42-year-old pop superstar - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune as well as other aspects of her career and life when a conservatorship that was governed by her father Jamie was terminated in November 2021 - has been holidaying in Turks and Caicos in recent weeks and claimed that she had been "taken advantage of" by her home country.

On Friday (22.11.24), she wrote on Instagram: "I have so many dances people will never see !!! I had to get rid of half of it last night !!! I just wouldn’t stop !!! "It’s right by the beach and it’s absolutely breathtaking !!! Walking around in a bathing suit like a model zombie !!! I can’t help it I have to express myself and move and feel !!! Yep my feet bled four times !!! It’s not marble like at home, it’s cement so when I really grip the floor too fast it bleeds !!!

"It’s really weird because I’m in that much of an awakened state of feeling and actually wanting to get out of the bed !!! Only when I come back home do I realize how incredibly damaged and taken advantage of I was in America !!!"

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who was born in McComb, Mississippi but spent most of her childhood in Kentwood, Louisana - became known for her energetic dances during the peak of her career but insisted there was "never any excitement" at that time and insisted that she has had to "dig her own body up" through her passion for movement.

She said: "There was never excitement and it was too safe like a f****** robot !!! You see my feet ???

"I never think as much in my head !!! I GET DIRTY AND LET MY BODY SPEAK !!! I hope I haven’t offended anyone by showing the grit of my soul and dirt revealed !!! To find and dig up my body by movement !!! I would never want to offend anyone in this innocent country !!!!"