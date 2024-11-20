Britney Spears "never gave up hope on a reconciliation" with her sons.

The 42-year-old pop superstar - who has Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - has become mostly estranged from her family since a conservatorship that had been governed by her family was terminated in November 2021 but after reportedly reuniting with her youngest, an insider has insisted that she "never stopped loving" her children.

A source told PageSix: "It made her so happy to spend one-on-one time together and just hang out. It really was a dream come true for her. Despite being apart for such a long time, Britney has never stopped loving her boys and she never gave up hope on a reconciliation with them.

"Seeing Jayden for the first time in a really long time was wonderful for Britney."

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker split from Kevin in 2007 after three years of marriage and he was granted full custody of their children as she underwent a number of personal issues that led to the implementation of the conservatorship.

Kevin is now married to Victoria Prince and has Jordan, 13, as well as 10-year-old Peyton with her, and they live in Hawaii together but his lawyers claimed his client has no idea about the alleged reunion.

Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ: "If there has been a reconciliation it's news to Kevin.

"Kevin speaks to Jayden frequently and hasn't been told about any kind of reconciliation between the 18-year-old and his mom."

Earlier this year, it was claimed that the boys had called the pop star on Mother's Day, which Kevin’s lawyer described as "a good sign" at the time.

He added: "Obviously a reconciliation/reunification is somewhat complex and can be a process that takes some time."

In 2022, she tied the knot with actor Sam Asghari - with whom she split from just over a year later - but neither her children nor her parents attended the big day, and the guest list was instead made up of fellow A-Listers like Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

Jayden previously said his turbulent relationship with the ‘Toxic’ singer can be rectified but admitted it would take a “lot” of time.

Britney has also become known for her raunchy social media posts in recent years and her youngest branded them as "attention-seeking" just over two years ago.

He told ITV News: “It’s almost as if she has to post something to get attention. This has gone on for years and years and years and this actually may never stop.”