Britney Spears' famous black Mercedes is going up for auction.

Britney Spears' old car is going up for auction

The Toxic hitmaker was regularly pictured behind the wheel of the 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK350 in 2007 when her life began spiralling out of control and after the convertable spent almost 15 years on display at the Volo Auto Museum in Illinois, it is now being auctioned off.

The museum are putting a number of their vehicles and vintage items up for auction between 1 and 7 August, including the Mercedes, TMZ reports.

Britney was regularly followed by paparazzi during the time she owned the car and was seen driving through red lights in a bid to shake off the photographers, and the vehicle was also involved in a hit-and-run incident in August 2007.

The Gimme More singer bumped into another car in a Los Angeles parking lot but charges were later dropped when she reached a settlement with the other driver.

Perhaps most notoriously, Britney was in the Mercedes when she famously got out and attacked a paparazzo's car with an umbrella, having recently shaved her head.

Volo believe the vehicle is the most documented celebrity-owned car of all time.

Earlier this month, the 43-year-old star revealed she had bought herself a new car but "hates" it already.

She wrote on Instagram: "Got a new car but I hate it. The roof doesn’t come off, WTF !!! The pedals are not like my old car at all. I almost ran into my house, oh well !!!"

Britney who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship that had been governed by her immediate family was terminated in November 2021 - also bought a new car towards the end of last year but admitted at the time that she had "no idea" what it was.

She said: "l'm driving in my new car. I have no idea what kind of car this is. I think it's a cheap

"Corolla or something. But it feels like, almost like a, it just kind of drives by itself.

Corrola is a model by Toyota, but when the camera panned around, the steering wheel revealed the Nissan logo.

Despite her apparent confusion, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker was "excited" to be taking her new car for a spin.

She said: "But I'm excited because I'm going to go ride horses. I'm excited, here we go. Yes, oh God. It just kind of drives by itself. But l'm excited because l'm going to go ride horses. I'm excited, here we go. Yes, oh God."