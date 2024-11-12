Britney Spears has reportedly reunited with her youngest son.

The 42-year-old pop superstar is mother to Sean, 19, and 18-year-old Jayden from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline and even though she has become somewhat estranged from them in recent years, insiders claimed the teenager has been visiting her at her home.

The source told People: "Spending time together has made her happy. It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope."

Upon their divorce in 2007, Kevin - who is now married to Victoria Prince and has Jordan, 13, as well as 10-year-old Peyton with her - was granted full custody of his sons and Britney was put under a conservatorship that gave her immediate control of her fortune, career and other life choices amid her personal struggles.

The source added: "Britney has always faithfully supported her children and wants them to be happy."

The arrangement came to an end in November 2021, and Britney is thought to have only seen her sons a handful of times since then.

In 2022, she tied the knot with actor Sam Asghari - with whom she split from just over a year later - but neither her children nor her parents attended the big day and the guest list was instead made up of fellow A-Listers like Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

Jayden previously said his turbulent relationship with the ‘Toxic’ singer can be rectified but admitted it would take a “lot” of time.

Britney has also become known for her raunchy social media posts in recent years and her youngest branded them as "attention-seeking" just over two years ago.

He told ITV News: “It’s almost as if she has to post something to get attention. This has gone on for years and years and years and this actually may never stop.”