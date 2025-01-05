Britney Spears dislocated her knee twice but managed to "fix" it herself.

The 43-year-old pop superstar has been spending time in Mexico recently and took to social media late on Saturday (04.01.24) night to reveal that she had done herself an injury while dancing but sorted it independently.

She wrote on Instagram: "Last month in Mexico my knee popped out twice, but I fixed it myself and my heel got really bruised !!! Ok so I’m kinda strange … I get into these creative things — dear Lord — like my videos. I understand it might seem silly to most. One girl was like ‘she’s going through something’ … ‘she needs to stop dancing around’ !!!

Britney - who shot to fame in the late 1990s dressed as a Catholic schoolgirl in her music video for '...Baby One More Time' and followed this up with further extravagant concepts such as playing the queen of Mars for 'Oops! I Did It Again - also noted that she was treating herself to a "huge" pizza and dared any followers who had a problem with that to take a good look at themselves.

She said: "B****I did tonight and I’m eating a huge pepperoni pizza all to myself !!! If you have the nerve to even talk about what I do, b**** have you even looked at yourself in the mirror !!!

"I do what I do to get the hell out of my mind and stay busy !!! I’m drinking from the most adorable champagne bottle I’ve ever seen in my life with my two best friends tonight !!! Don’t worry about me dancing any time soon. Every outfit you see that I wore to dance in Mexico is bye bye gone !!! They are so kindly sending my two teddy bears back today a week later … because our world is incredibly kind like that !!!!! JUST SAYING