Britney Spears says she is driving a 'cheap' car now

The 43-year-old pop superstar - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship that had been governed by her immediate family was terminated in November 2021 - took to social media on Monday (09 12.24) night to reveal that she was driving her new vehicle but had "no idea" what it was.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "l'm driving in my new car. I have no idea what kind of car this is. I think it's a cheap

Corolla or something. But it feels like, almost like a, it just kind of drives by itself."

Corrola is a model by Toyota, but when the camera panned around, the steering wheel revealed the Nissan logo.

Despite her apparent confusion, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker was "excited" to be taking her new car for a spin.

She said: "But I'm excited because I'm going to go ride horses. I'm excited, here we go. Yes, oh God. It just kind of drives by itself. But l'm excited because l'm going to go ride horses. I'm excited, here we go. Yes, oh God."

Over the course of her career, Britney has been known to drive high-end cars designed by brands such as Porsche and Maserati.

Earlier this year, it was thought that the 'Toxic' singer was driving a Mercedes-Benz GL Class G55.

But Britney- who obtained her driver's license as a teenager in Kentwood, Louisiana before she found fame - alleged that during her conservatorship that she was not allowed behind the wheel of a car.

Following the termination of the arrangement, she wrote on Instagram: "I'm not gonna stop buying tennis shoes and heels ever !!!! I'm not gonna settle and considering the other day I said I feel like I'm just getting here ... THAT'S AN UNDERSTATEMENT !!!!.

"It's been a while since I drove alone and well let's just say it's a DIFFERENT BALLGAME cause I’m not sure this stadium is gonna be anywhere near America !!!!"