Sam Asghari has joked that he is "dating" his dog.

The 30-year-old actor was married to pop superstar Britney Spears, 42, but has now quipped that he has moved on with a "very high maintenance" Doberman.

Speaking to E! News, he joked: "I'm dating someone as we speak. She’s very high maintenance. I just did her nails, took her to the dog park!"

The 'Jackpot' star started dating '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker Britney in 2016 when they met on the set of her music video 'Slumber Party' and they married in June 2022 but even though they called it quits just over a year later, he recently insisted he just wants to see "the best" happen for his ex-wife.

He said: "You learn so much from being in relationships in general. I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got.

"I'm always going to celebrate the past. and learn about the past and move on to the future.

"I wish her the best.

"She's an amazing person and a huge part of my life and I always appreciate the moments we had together."

Britney was initially married to Jason Alexander - a childhood friend from her hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana - for a period of 55 hours in early 2004 and then went on to have Sean, 18, and 17-year-old Jayden with second husband Kevin Federline but they divorced in 2007.

When Sam and Britney started their relationship, the 'Clumsy' singer had been under a conservatorship that gave her immediate family control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life but that was terminated less than a year before she tied the knot with Sam.

Her parents did not attend the ceremony, and instead the guest list was made up of A-Listers like Madonna, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton.