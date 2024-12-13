Britney Spears "can't wait" to see her family at Christmas.

Britney Spears 'can't wait' to see her family at Christmas

The 43-year-old pop superstar is thought to have become somewhat estranged from her parents Jamie and Lynne as well as her younger sister Jamie Lynn since a conservatorship that was governed by her family was terminated in November 2021 but has now claimed that she wants to see them over the festive period.

Alongside an artist's rendition of an ice cream shop, she wrote on Instagram: "Her work is genius …. I can't wait to see my beautiful family for Christmas."

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker is mother to Sean, 19, and 18-year-old Jayden from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline and even though she has become somewhat estranged from them in recent years, insiders claimed in November that the teenager has been visiting her at her home.

The source told PEOPLE: "Spending time together has made her happy. It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope."

However, Kevin’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, has claimed his client has no idea about the alleged reunion.

He told TMZ: "If there has been a reconciliation it's news to Kevin.

"Kevin speaks to Jayden frequently and hasn't been told about any kind of reconciliation between the 18-year-old and his mom."

Meanwhile, Lynne, 69, - who also has son Bryan, 46, with her ex-husband Jamie - reached out to Britney at the start of December to wish her a happy birthday.

She wrote on Facebook: "Happy Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter, Britney!

“You will always have that beautiful smile! Wishing you the happiest birthday ever!”

Britney did reunite with Lynne in May 2023 and she claimed that "time heals all wounds" but after alleging Lynne had discarded of her personal items from her childhood, she insisted that she had "made peace" with cutting her family out of her life.

In her 2023 memoir 'The Woman in Me', she wrote: "When I saw the empty shelves, I felt an overwhelming sadness. I thought of the pages I'd written through tears. I never wanted to publish them or antyhing like that, but they were important to me. Then I pulled myself together and I thought 'I can get a new notebook, and I can start over.

"I've been through a lot. The reason why I'm alive today is because I know joy'.

"It was time to find God again.

"In that moment, I made peace with my family - by which I mean that I realised I never wanted to see them again, and I was at peace with that."