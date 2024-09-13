Britney Spears is reportedly set to keep paying child support for her youngest son even though he has turned 18.

The ‘Toxic’ singer has boys Jayden James – who hit the milestone on Thursday (12,09.24) – and Sean Preston, also 18 – with her ex Kevin Federline, 46, and sources say the performer is going to keep supporting Jayden even though she has the legal right not to continue payments for his upkeep.

Sources told TMZ Britney and her former backup dancer ex agreed in their divorce settlement her child support payments for Jayden would stop when he turned 18 or when he graduated from high school – whichever came earliest.

But the outlet said the teen is set to graduate early from high school in Hawaii in November, so the payments will continue until at least that month.

TMZ added Britney was originally supposed to pay her ex $20,000 a month in child support – but in 2018 the amount was doubled to $40,000 a month as the teens were mostly in Kevin’s care.

Britney is said to have been largely estranged from her boys in recent years, with their apparent falling out said to have stemmed from their and Kevin’s dismay at the singer’s constant raunchy Instagram posts.

Jayden also told the Daily Mail in 2022 about Britney’s motherhood issues:

“I think mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love – I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that.”

Kevin also told the mail about his struggle explaining Britney’s flesh-flashing social media posts to his sons: “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’

“But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them.

“It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

It was reported in May 2023 Britney had not seen her sons in more than a year and the boys had stopped answering her texts.

But in June, Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told Page Six the teens had spoken with Britney on Mother’s Day, calling it a “step in the right direction” for a possible reconciliation.